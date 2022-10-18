Head to Head Survey: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) versus Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 12 4 0 2.18 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus target price of $65.53, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and SouthCrest Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.63 $1.13 billion $5.35 9.70 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 29.21% 13.53% 0.95% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

