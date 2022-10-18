Comparing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -93.58% -10.05% -3.19% Alset EHome International -435.93% -28.02% -26.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 3.71 -$28.15 million ($2.64) -3.75 Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.65 -$103.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seritage Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About Alset EHome International

(Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.