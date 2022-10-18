Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) versus Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Head to Head Survey

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Hang Lung Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $34.20 billion 2.04 $3.79 billion N/A N/A Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 1.65 $333.20 million N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schneider Electric S.E. and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 1 4 8 0 2.54 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus target price of $152.57, indicating a potential upside of 525.04%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Risk & Volatility

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Hang Lung Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures. It also provides access control, building management, fire detection, sensors and room units, valve and valve actuator, and variable and frequency speed drive. In addition, the company offers feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, it provides critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, and security and environmental monitoring products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, and uninterruptible power supply products; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling units, programmable logic and automation controllers, power supply and protection, process control and safety, RFID systems, signaling devices, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as solar and energy storage. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Hang Lung Group

(Get Rating)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.