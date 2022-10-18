Analyzing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OMNIQ and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

OMNIQ presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.23%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OMNIQ and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.59 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.26 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMNIQ beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.