Head-To-Head Contrast: Orbit International (ORBT) & Its Rivals

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Orbit International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $22.22 million $3.25 million 22.96 Orbit International Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 483.07

Orbit International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orbit International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International Competitors 165 707 1010 8 2.46

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 103.43%. Given Orbit International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orbit International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbit International pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Components” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.3% and pay out 104.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Orbit International is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International’s peers have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 3.97% 5.11% 3.71% Orbit International Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

