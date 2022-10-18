Analyzing Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) and Its Competitors

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is one of 963 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Virios Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -126.95% -113.08% Virios Therapeutics Competitors -3,239.00% -147.96% -23.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A -$15.96 million -0.18 Virios Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $242.83 million -3.87

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virios Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virios Therapeutics. Virios Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Virios Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virios Therapeutics Competitors 3262 13346 39508 650 2.66

Virios Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,311.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.22%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virios Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virios Therapeutics rivals beat Virios Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

