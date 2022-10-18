Data I/O (DAIO) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments To Measure Electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Data I/O to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data I/O and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $25.83 million -$560,000.00 -8.77 Data I/O Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -2.89

Data I/O’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data I/O Competitors 37 339 630 8 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Data I/O and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Data I/O presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. As a group, “Instruments To Measure Electricity” companies have a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Data I/O has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -11.70% -13.85% -9.67% Data I/O Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments To Measure Electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Data I/O shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments To Measure Electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Data I/O rivals beat Data I/O on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It offers PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; SentriX, a security deployment system; RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems; LumenX Programmer; and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

