Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $139.56

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

