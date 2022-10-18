Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,984,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Allakos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.