Critical Comparison: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and Kalera Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.82%. Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.23%. Given Kalera Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Local Bounti.

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Kalera Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 425.41 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

Kalera Public beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.