Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Head to Head Comparison

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -16.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanobiotix and Revelation Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $3.13 million 44.57 -$55.61 million N/A N/A Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Revelation Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Nanobiotix has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanobiotix and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revelation Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,832.18%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Summary

Revelation Biosciences beats Nanobiotix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy. It is also involved in developing REVTx-300, a non-clinical stage product that is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.