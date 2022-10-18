INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Head to Head Survey

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.50%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

11.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -222.62% -165.97% -92.06% Pro-Dex 9.17% 17.27% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 3.63 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.71 $3.86 million $1.03 19.35

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

