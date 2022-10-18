Head-To-Head Comparison: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK)

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IMAC has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $14.39 million 0.59 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $101.31 million 0.36 -$90.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IMAC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,501.54%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 15 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

