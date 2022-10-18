Wentong Gao Purchases 148,500 Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW) Stock

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) Director Wentong Gao acquired 148,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,929.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,823.27.

Wentong Gao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wentong Gao acquired 54,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Wentong Gao acquired 50,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Wentong Gao acquired 372,000 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,036.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Wentong Gao acquired 67,400 shares of Maple Leaf Green World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,144.40.

Shares of MGW stock opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. Maple Leaf Green World Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.06.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

