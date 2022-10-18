Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Director Buys C$10,055.55 in Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Director David Lies bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,151,815 shares in the company, valued at C$3,248,307.67.

On Monday, October 17th, David Lies bought 50,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,378.05.

WML opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$60.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

