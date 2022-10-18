Matthew Charles Halbower Acquires 25,000 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$951,465.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 30,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,211,625.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 19,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20.

TSE TRQ opened at C$39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.27. The company has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRQ. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

