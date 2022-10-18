Matthew Charles Halbower Acquires 25,000 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$951,465.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31.
Matthew Charles Halbower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 30,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,211,625.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 19,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20.
Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance
TSE TRQ opened at C$39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.27. The company has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on TRQ. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.33.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
