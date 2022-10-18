Michael Cooper Purchases 2,305 Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Stock

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper acquired 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,557.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at C$162,106.88.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Featured Stories

