Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.91.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.