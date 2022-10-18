Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Update

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Valaris Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Valaris has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Valaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after buying an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP lifted its position in Valaris by 0.5% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

