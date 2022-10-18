ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MT opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.