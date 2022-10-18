Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:KW opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,474 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

