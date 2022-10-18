Short Interest in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expands By 28.7%

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.