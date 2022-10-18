Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 52.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

