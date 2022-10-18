Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Increases By 28.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 933,500 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPOF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $930.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

