Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

