Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Rises By 27.8%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

