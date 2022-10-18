Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Increases By 19.7%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

