Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 949,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Capricorn Metals stock opened at 1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.48. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of 1.48 and a 52 week high of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

