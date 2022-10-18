Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Grows By 19.6%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.34. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 592.95%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

