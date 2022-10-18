Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

AMOT opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Stories

