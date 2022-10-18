Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FORD stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

