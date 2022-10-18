Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Update

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 979,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eqonex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eqonex alerts:

Eqonex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Eqonex has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

See Also

