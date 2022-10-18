China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.