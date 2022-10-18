Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Traeger by 22.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

