Critical Contrast: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66% Treace Medical Concepts -34.46% -39.92% -23.87%

Risk and Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVRx and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.68%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVRx and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 14.34 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.91 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 13.54 -$20.55 million ($0.71) -32.51

Treace Medical Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats CVRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

