Inrad Optics (INRD) versus The Competition Financial Review

Risk and Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ competitors have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inrad Optics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 165 707 1010 8 2.46

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Inrad Optics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 484.81

Inrad Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inrad Optics competitors beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

