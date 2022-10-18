Reviewing Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inotiv and Data Knights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inotiv presently has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -19.54% -4.23% -2.25% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Data Knights Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $89.61 million 5.68 $10.90 million ($4.26) -4.66 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition.

Summary

Inotiv beats Data Knights Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

