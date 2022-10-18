Financial Comparison: Inrad Optics (INRD) versus Its Rivals

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inrad Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inrad Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 165 707 1010 8 2.46

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Inrad Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 484.81

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inrad Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Risk & Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ competitors have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inrad Optics competitors beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

