Head-To-Head Analysis: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) vs. UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NICE and UserTesting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.92 billion 6.21 $199.22 million $3.32 56.63 UserTesting $147.40 million 3.83 -$50.72 million N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 10.74% 11.52% 7.10% UserTesting N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NICE and UserTesting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.1% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NICE and UserTesting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 3 5 0 2.63 UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10

NICE presently has a consensus price target of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.57%. UserTesting has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.61%. Given UserTesting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UserTesting is more favorable than NICE.

Summary

NICE beats UserTesting on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time so they can provide resolutions; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

