Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.28 -$747.38 million N/A N/A EZFill $7.23 million 2.09 -$9.38 million ($0.54) -1.06

This table compares Cazoo Group and EZFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EZFill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cazoo Group and EZFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 503.92%. EZFill has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.75%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than EZFill.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats EZFill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

