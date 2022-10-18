Financial Comparison: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PostRock Energy has a beta of -7.45, meaning that its share price is 845% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PostRock Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PostRock Energy and TotalEnergies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $205.86 billion 0.65 $16.03 billion $7.89 6.54

Analyst Ratings

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PostRock Energy and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 1 6 8 0 2.47

TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $61.69, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 8.38% 25.95% 9.74%

Summary

TotalEnergies beats PostRock Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

(Get Rating)

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PostRock Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostRock Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.