Head to Head Analysis: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Financial Northwest pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 21.04% 7.58% 0.84% CNB Financial 27.01% 16.07% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Financial Northwest and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.38 $12.25 million $1.30 11.62 CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.50 $57.71 million $3.31 7.61

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNB Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail branches in King County, five retail branches in Snohomish County, and two retail branches in Pierce County, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

