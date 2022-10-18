Reviewing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion 0.45 $194.19 million N/A N/A Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natura &Co and Haleon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 0 0 2.00 Haleon 1 6 4 0 2.27

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Haleon.

Summary

Haleon beats Natura &Co on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.