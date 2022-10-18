Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile



Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

