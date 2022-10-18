Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Up 2.0 %

INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

