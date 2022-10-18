American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

