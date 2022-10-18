Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $956.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

