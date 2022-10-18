Cowen Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

