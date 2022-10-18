Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

