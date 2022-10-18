Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $373.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $373.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $321.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

